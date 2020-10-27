Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Pilgrim's Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

