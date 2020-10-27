Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 192 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000.

IJS opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

