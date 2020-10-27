Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,056,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $482.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

