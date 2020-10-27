Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.57% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,083 shares of company stock worth $1,275,130. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

