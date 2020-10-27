Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

