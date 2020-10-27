Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 15,295 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

