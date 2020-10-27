Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 174 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.