Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 30,540 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,509,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,047,754 shares of company stock worth $163,149,366. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

