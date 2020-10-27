Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 359,217 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,747,000. Match Group comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $190,638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $77,038,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,196,000 after acquiring an additional 601,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

