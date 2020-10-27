Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 74.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Discovery by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Discovery by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Discovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

