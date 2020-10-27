Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

