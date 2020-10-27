Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of Discovery worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 79.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Discovery stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

