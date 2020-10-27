Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.