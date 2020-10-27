Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $42,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

