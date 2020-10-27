Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of CARA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.