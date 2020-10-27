Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,566,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 1,539,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.