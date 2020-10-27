Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,182 shares of company stock worth $16,533,420. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

