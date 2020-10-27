Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.