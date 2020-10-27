Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VB opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42.

