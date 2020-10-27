Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.35% of Madison Square Garden worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSG opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

