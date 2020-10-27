Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

NYSE STZ opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

