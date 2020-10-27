Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $11,170,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

