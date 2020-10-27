Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.88 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,241,000 after acquiring an additional 166,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.89 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.