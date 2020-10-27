Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after buying an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

PEG opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.