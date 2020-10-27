Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20.41 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $65,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.91.

IAC stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.49. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

