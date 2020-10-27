Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

