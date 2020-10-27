Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.85 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

