Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $27.03 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 155,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Pfizer by 23.1% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

PFE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

