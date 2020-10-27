Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $28.66 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,842,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.