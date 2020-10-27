Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

