Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

