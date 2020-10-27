Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,057,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

