Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 361,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 50.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

