Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $219.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

