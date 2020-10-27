Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30.10 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $742,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170,679 shares of company stock worth $147,419,361. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

