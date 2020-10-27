Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $32.90 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,624 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $71,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,066,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 434,662 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

