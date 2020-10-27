Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.