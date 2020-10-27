Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hasbro by 24.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hasbro by 96.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

