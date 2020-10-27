Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 161.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

NYSE DY opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

