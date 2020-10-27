Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $72.41 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Lam Research worth $72,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 146,300.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $5,068,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $347.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.86. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,965,024. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.