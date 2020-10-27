Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $76.69 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Qorvo worth $76,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

QRVO stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

