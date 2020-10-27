Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.