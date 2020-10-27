Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

