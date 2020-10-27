Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,753 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.34% of CAE worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at $53,703,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CAE by 1,742.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at $17,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 23.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 14,230,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,072,000 after acquiring an additional 360,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.52.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

