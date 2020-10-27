Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.95% of FormFactor worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

