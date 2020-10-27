Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TGNA opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.