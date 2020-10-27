Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.48% of Cubic worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:CUB opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

