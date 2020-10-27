Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,199 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

BND opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

