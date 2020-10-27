Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 703 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $212.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $212.52. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.