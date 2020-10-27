Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 170,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

